Dolphins Sign DT Neil Farrell To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed DT Neil Farrell to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Dolphins have released TE Hayden Rucci from the practice squad.

Farrell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick to the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2025 but was traded to the Chiefs for a 2024 sixth-round pick after training camp in 2023.

Kansas City released Farrell coming out of camp this year and signed him back to the practice squad briefly before releasing him. He signed with Miami’s practice squad in September and has been elevated twice and signed to the active roster once.

In 2024, Farrell has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles.