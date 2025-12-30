Dolphins Sign DT Simeon Barrow Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed DT Simeon Barrow Jr. to the practice squad.

Barrow, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being let go shortly after.

Barrow caught on with the Browns’ practice squad in October but was released once in November and again in December.

In his collegiate career, Barrow appeared in 47 games over five seasons with Michigan State and Miami and recorded 140 total tackles, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.