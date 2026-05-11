Dolphins Sign FB DJ Herman

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed UDFA FB DJ Herman to a contract.

Herman, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 164th-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to San Diego State and remained there for all four seasons, primarily playing on special teams.

In his collegiate career, Herman appeared in 49 games over four years at San Diego State. He recorded 56 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended.