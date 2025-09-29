Dolphins Sign K Riley Patterson To Active Roster

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed K Riley Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Additionally, the Dolphins have placed CB Jason Marshall Jr. on injured reserve.

Patterson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent but traded him to the Lions in May 2023. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released and catching on with the Browns as an injury replacement.

From there, the Jaguars signed Patterson to a futures contract this offseason. Jacksonville waived him in July and he was later claimed by the Commanders. However, Washington let him go in August.

Patterson had stints with the Jets, Falcons and Browns but returned to the Falcons’ active roster off Cleveland’s practice squad in December 2024. He then caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad after roster cut downs this year.

In 2025, Patterson has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and made both field goals along with all six extra point attempts.