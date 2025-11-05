Dolphins Sign OLB Andre Carter II Off Lions Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed OLB Andre Carter II off the Lions’ practice squad.

Roster Move | We have signed LB Andre Carter II off Detroit’s practice squad. pic.twitter.com/hODdXCgcbA — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 5, 2025

Miami is banged up at edge rusher and just traded away OLB Jaelan Phillips, so Carter gives them reinforcements.

Carter, 25, was a third-team All-American in 2021. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Army following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie.

However, he was cut coming out of the preseason in his second season and re-signed to the practice squad. The Raiders later signed Carter away to their active roster.

Las Vegas waived Carter coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he later caught on with the Lions’ practice squad.

For his career, Carter has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and Raiders and recorded three tackles and 0.5 sacks.