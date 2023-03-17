Dolphins Sign P Jake Bailey

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve signed P Jake Bailey along with the previously reported signing of WR Braxton Berrios.
We have signed Braxton Berrios & Jake Bailey. 🐬⬆️ pic.twitter.com/ZHeZpu5kyI
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 17, 2023
It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.
Bailey, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of Stanford back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,808,980 rookie deal with the Patriots but was set to make $3,986,000 in 2022 due to his Pro Bowl selection before agreeing to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with New England in August.
The Patriots ultimately waived Bailey a few weeks ago.
In 2022, Bailey appeared in nine games for the Patriots and totaled 1,557 yards on 37 attempts (42.1 YPA) including 12 downed inside the 20.
