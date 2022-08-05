Dolphins Sign P Sterling Hofrichter, Waive P Tommy Heatherly

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve signed punter Sterling Hofrichter and waived punter Tommy Heatherly.

Hofrichter, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Falcons back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Falcons, but was later waived at the start of the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers signed Hofrichter to their practice squad late last season and he returned to Tampa Bay on a futures contract this past January. The Bucs opted to waive him last week.

In 2021, Hofrichter appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and totaled 227 yards on six attempts (37.8 YPA) and three punts downed inside the 20-yard-line.