Dolphins Sign Second-Round OT Patrick Paul

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed second-round OT Patrick Paul to a rookie contract.
The Dolphins have just two more draft picks to sign to wrap up their 2024 class.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Chop Robinson
|DE
|2
|Patrick Paul
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Signed
|5
|Mohamed Kamara
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Malik Washington
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Patrick McMorris
|S
|Signed
|7
|Tahj Washington
|WR
Paul, 22, is the younger brother of Commanders G Chris Paul and was a three-year starter at Houston. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and twice named First-team All-AAC in 2021 and 2022.
The No. 55 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,911,696 contract that includes a $1,846,688 signing bonus and will carry a $1,256,672 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere.
During his time at Houston, Paul started all 44 of his career games at left tackle.
