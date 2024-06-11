Dolphins Sign Second-Round OT Patrick Paul

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed second-round OT Patrick Paul to a rookie contract.

The Dolphins have just two more draft picks to sign to wrap up their 2024 class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Chop Robinson DE 2 Patrick Paul OT Signed 4 Jaylen Wright RB Signed 5 Mohamed Kamara DE Signed 6 Malik Washington WR Signed 6 Patrick McMorris S Signed 7 Tahj Washington WR

Paul, 22, is the younger brother of Commanders G Chris Paul and was a three-year starter at Houston. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and twice named First-team All-AAC in 2021 and 2022.

The No. 55 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,911,696 contract that includes a $1,846,688 signing bonus and will carry a $1,256,672 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere.

During his time at Houston, Paul started all 44 of his career games at left tackle.