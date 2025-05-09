Dolphins Sign Seven Draft Picks Including First-Round DL Kenneth Grant

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve officially signed seven draft picks to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.
The full list includes:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|13
|Kenneth Grant
|DT
|Signed
|2
|37
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|G
|5
|143
|Jordan Phillips
|DL
|Signed
|5
|150
|Jason Marshall
|CB
|Signed
|5
|155
|Dante Trader
|S
|Signed
|6
|179
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|Signed
|7
|231
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Signed
|7
|253
|Zeek Biggers
|DT
|Signed
Grant, 21, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was a two-time second-team All-Big 10 selection and a third-team All-American in 2024.
The Dolphins used the No. 13 overall pick in round one on Grant. He’s projected to sign Grant to a four-year, $21,924,122 contract that includes a $12,584,816 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his three-year college career, Grant recorded 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and 10 batted passes.
