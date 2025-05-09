Dolphins Sign Seven Draft Picks Including First-Round DL Kenneth Grant

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve officially signed seven draft picks to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Kenneth Grant DT Signed 2 37 Jonah Savaiinaea G 5 143 Jordan Phillips DL Signed 5 150 Jason Marshall CB Signed 5 155 Dante Trader S Signed 6 179 Ollie Gordon II RB Signed 7 231 Quinn Ewers QB Signed 7 253 Zeek Biggers DT Signed

Grant, 21, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was a two-time second-team All-Big 10 selection and a third-team All-American in 2024.

The Dolphins used the No. 13 overall pick in round one on Grant. He’s projected to sign Grant to a four-year, $21,924,122 contract that includes a $12,584,816 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, Grant recorded 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and 10 batted passes.