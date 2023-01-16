Dolphins Sign Seven Players To Futures Deals

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve signed seven players to futures contracts for the 2023 season.
The full list includes:
- T Josiah Bronson
- OL Lester Cotton
- CB Tino Ellis
- LB Cameron Goode
- WR Braylon Sanders
- T Kion Smith
- DT Jaylen Twyman
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Twyman, 21, was selected with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round by the Vikings. He agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Vikings.
However, the Vikings opted to waive Twyman in July and he was later added to their practice squad. The Dolphins signed Twyman to their practice squad in October.
During his college career at Pitt, Twyman recorded 57 tackles, 11 sacks, and two pass deflections over the course of 21 games.
