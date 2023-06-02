Dolphins Sign Three Draft Picks Including Third-Round RB Devon Achane

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed three draft picks including third-round RB Devon Achane to rookie contracts.

This leaves just one unsigned player from the Dolphins’ 2023 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 51 Cam Smith CB 3 84 Devon Achane RB Signed 6 197 Elijah Higgins WR Signed 7 238 Ryan Hayes OT Signed

Achane, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned First-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL RB Leon Washington.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Achane appeared in 28 games and rushed 369 times for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns.