Dolphins Signed CB A.J. Green Off Rams PS, Among Other Moves

The Miami Dolphins signed CB A.J. Green off the Rams’ practice squad, per Ian Rapoport.

To make room, they placed CB JuJu Brents on injured reserve. He suffered a foot injury in last week’s game.

Green, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the next two seasons on their practice squad.

Green re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year, $1.4 million deal in 2023 but he was let go after camp again. He spent the season on the practice squad and was let go in January. Green signed a futures deal with Minnesota before they released him at the end of camp in 2024. He later caught on with the Rams on the practice squad and was brought back in 2025.

For his career, Green has appeared in 36 games, mostly with the Browns, and recorded 40 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.