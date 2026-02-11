Dolphins Signed CB Miles Battle

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they have signed CB Miles Battle to a contract.

This is likely a futures deal, which essentially allows players the chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp and offseason workouts.

Battle, 26, began his college career at Ole Miss before transferring to Utah for his fifth season.

He went undrafted in 2024 and joined the Chiefs soon after, making the practice squad.

Battle spent this past season on the Patriots’ practice squad but was also on the active roster at times.

In 2025, Battle appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.