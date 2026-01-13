Dolphins Signed S Omar Brown To Futures Deal

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday they signed S Omar Brown to a futures contract for the 2026 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Brown, 24, originally caught on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2024. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he signed with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad last season. The Packers re-signed him to a futures deal but he landed on injured reserve coming out of training camp.

In 2024, Brown appeared in two games for the Packers.