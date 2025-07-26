Dolphins Signing CB Mike Hilton

Jordan Schultz reports that the Dolphins are signing veteran DB Mike Hilton to a contract, the second defensive back they have signed today after CB Jack Jones.

Hilton is a former Steelers and Bengals defensive back who can play at both nickel cornerback and safety.

It also remains to be seen if the Dolphins will add CB Rasul Douglas, whom they offered a contract to, now that they have Jones and Hilton.

Hilton, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2016, but was among their final roster cuts his rookie year.

He joined the Patriots’ practice squad for a week before the Steelers added him to their taxi squad in December 2016 and re-signed him to three-straight one-year contracts. He was tendered by the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for $3.27 million.

As a free agent in 2021, Hilton signed a four-year, $24 million deal that included $8.5 million with the Bengals.

In 2024, Hilton appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 73 tackles and one interception.