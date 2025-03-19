Dolphins Signing LB Willie Gay To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are signing LB Willie Gay Jr. to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Gay, 27, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He finished a four-year, $5,271,046 rookie contract with Kansas City and signed on with the Saints to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Gay appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass defenses, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.