Dolphins Signing OL Larry Borom

The Miami Dolphins are signing OL Larry Borom, according to Tom Pelissero.

Miami just added OL James Daniels to their offensive line, the team continues to bolster its protection up front.

Borom, 25, was a fifth-round pick to the Bears out of Missouri in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $3.1 million in 2024.

In 2023, Borom appeared in eight games for the Bears with four starts .