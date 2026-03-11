Dolphins Signing OLB Joshua Uche

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing OLB Joshua Uche to a one-year deal.

Miami needs to fill out its edge rusher group after taking it down almost to the studs. Uche is a one-year flier to get started on doing just that.

Uche, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

Uche was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal. The Chiefs then acquired Uche in October 2024 for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Uche appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 23 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.