Dolphins Signing OLB Joshua Uche

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing OLB Joshua Uche to a one-year deal.
Miami needs to fill out its edge rusher group after taking it down almost to the studs. Uche is a one-year flier to get started on doing just that.
Uche, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.
Uche was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal. The Chiefs then acquired Uche in October 2024 for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2025 season.
In 2025, Uche appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 23 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!