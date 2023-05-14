Dolphins Signing OT Isaiah Wynn To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are signing OT Isaiah Wynn to a one-year deal.



He’ll provide some additional depth and competition for Miami up front. Wynn played left tackle primarily for the Patriots but could be an option to move over to the right side or inside to guard as well.

Wynn, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that paid him a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season. He was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Wynn appeared in nine games for the Patriots and made seven starts at right tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.