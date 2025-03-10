Dolphins Signing QB Zach Wilson To One-Year, $6 Million Deal

The Dolphins are signing former Broncos QB Zach Wilson to a one-year, $6 million fully-guaranteed deal that could reach up to $10 million, according to Adam Schefter.

Wilson, 25, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus.

After looking to move on from Wilson all offseason, the Jets traded him to the Broncos and retained half of Wilson’s remaining $5.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024. Denver gave up a sixth-round pick in the trade and received a seventh back from New York along with Wilson.

The Broncos declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, which makes him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.