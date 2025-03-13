Dolphins Signing RB Alexander Mattison

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are signing RB Alexander Mattison to a contract on Thursday.

Mattison, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract before signing a two-year, $7 million deal last offseason.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Vikings released him in February of last year. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Mattison appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 132 rushing attempts for 420 yards (3.2 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 294 yards (8.2 YPC) and one touchdown.