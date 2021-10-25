Dolphins Signing S Sheldrick Redwine Off Panthers Practice Squad

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins are signing S Sheldrick Redwine off the Panthers’ practice squad to their active roster.

Miami will be Redwine’s fourth team this season.

Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad but was released again and caught on with the Panthers practice squad.

In 2021, Redwine has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.