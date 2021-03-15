Dolphins Signing TE Cethan Carter To Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing former Bengals TE Cethan Carter to a three-year contract on Monday.

Carter, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2017. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

However, Carter was placed on injured reserve at the start of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. Cincinnati brought him back on a restricted tender worth $2.133 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Carter appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and caught five passes for 53 yards receiving and no touchdowns.