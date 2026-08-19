BREAKING: Bucs Reach Agreement With DT Vita Vea On One-Year, $30 Million Extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and DT Vita Vea have reached and agreement on a one-year, $30 million extension that will keep him in Tampa Bay for the next two seasons, according to Adam Schefter.

Vea had recently requested a trade after talks broke down on an extension. The team evidently decided that he was too important to give up.

He’s been a “hold-in” during camp thus far.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds that Vea’s $30 million extension is fully-guaranteed and he will also get a $6 million increase in his $17 million base salary for the 2026 season.

Vea, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. The Buccaneers picked up Vea’s fifth-year option which will cost them $7.638 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

He later signed a four-year, $71 million extension with Tampa Bay. The team cleared approximately $9 million by converting a large portion of Vea’s $12.5 million base salary for 2023 into a bonus.

He’s set to earn a base salary of 17,000,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Vea appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.