Seahawks Make Four Roster Moves For Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed S AJ Finley off the practice squad to the active roster for Week 1, while also elevating S Rodney Thomas II and RB Velus Jones Jr. from the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Seattle waived G Bryce Cabeldue.

Thomas, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Yale. He finished a four-year, $3,755,384 rookie deal with the Colts and made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

The Seahawks re-signed him to a contract in March.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 21 total tackles and one tackle for loss.