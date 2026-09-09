Seahawks Make Four Roster Moves For Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed S AJ Finley off the practice squad to the active roster for Week 1, while also elevating S Rodney Thomas II and RB Velus Jones Jr. from the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, Seattle waived G Bryce Cabeldue.
Thomas, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Yale. He finished a four-year, $3,755,384 rookie deal with the Colts and made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.
The Seahawks re-signed him to a contract in March.
In 2025, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 21 total tackles and one tackle for loss.
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