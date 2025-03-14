Dolphins Signing TE Pharaoh Brown

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing TE Pharaoh Brown to a contract on Friday.

Brown, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had brief stints with the Browns, Texans and Colts before joining the Patriots in 2023.

The Seahawks signed Brown to a one-year, $3.2 million deal.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks making seven starts and catching eight passes for 65 yards receiving and no touchdowns.