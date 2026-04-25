Dolphins Signing Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss

Jeremy Fowler reports that Texas A&M running back Le’Veon Moss is signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted.

Moss, 23, is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was named Second-team All-SEC in 2024.

During the 2024 season, Moss tore his ACL and MCL against South Carolina and also dealt with a nagging ankle injury in 2025 that limited his production.

In four years with the Aggies, Moss appeared in 32 games and rushed 321 times for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 236 yards.

We will have more on the Dolphins’ undrafted free agents as they become available.