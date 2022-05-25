Dolphins Signing Third-Round LB Channing Tindall

The Miami Dolphins are signing third-round LB Channing Tindall to his rookie deal, according to his agency.

Congratulations to @Kingschan_ on agreeing to terms for his rookie contract with the @MiamiDolphins — UniversalSportsMgmt (@UniSportsMgmt) May 25, 2022

Tindall, 22, was a role player in Georgia’s defense and appeared in the “money” linebacker role of the Bulldogs’ 3-4 system, which also featured him as an edge rusher.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Seahawks LB Cody Barton.

During his four-year college career, Tindall appeared in 50 games and recorded 108 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and one forced fumble.