Dolphins Signing Third-Round LB Channing Tindall

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Miami Dolphins are signing third-round LB Channing Tindall to his rookie deal, according to his agency.

Tindall, 22, was a role player in Georgia’s defense and appeared in the “money” linebacker role of the Bulldogs’ 3-4 system, which also featured him as an edge rusher.  

Lance Zierlein compares him to Seahawks LB Cody Barton.

During his four-year college career, Tindall appeared in 50 games and recorded 108 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and one forced fumble. 

