Dolphins Signing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine To Two-Year, $6.5M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a two-year, $6.5 million deal that includes $3.2 million guaranteed.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster where he remained ever since. Tennessee re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 32 receptions for 497 yards (15.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.