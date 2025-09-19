Dolphins TE Darren Waller Expected To Make Season Debut Week 4

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday that veteran TE Darren Waller is expected to make his season debut in Week 4 against the Jets, per Ian Rapoport.

McDaniel added that Waller was close to returning from his hip injury for Thursday Night’s game against the Bills.

Waller suffered a setback with his hip injury earlier this month, causing him to miss the first three games of the season. Waller unretired over the offseason to sign with Miami and was activated off the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list in late August.

Waller, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2023, Waller appeared in 12 games and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.