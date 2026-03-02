Dolphins Tender ERFA CB Ethan Bonner, Release OL Liam Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins announced they have tendered exclusive rights free agent CB Ethan Bonner.

In correspondence, the Dolphins have released OL Liam Eichenberg.

Bonner, 26, went undrafted in 2023 out of Stanford before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was waived and signed back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Miami back in January.

In 2025, Bonner appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass defenses.