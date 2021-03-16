Dolphins Tender RFA OL Adam Pankey

According to Josh Tolentino, the Dolphins have tendered restricted free agent OL Adam Pankey.

It’s not clear exactly what level of tender Miami gave Pankey. The lowest is the original round tender which is worth $2.133 million in 2021.

Pankey, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia back in 2017. He was waived by Green Bay coming out of the preseason during his rookie year.

Pankey was on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a couple years, aside from a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, before being claimed off waivers by the Dolphins late in 2019.

For his career, Pankey has appeared in eight games and made one start for the Dolphins in 2019.