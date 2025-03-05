Dolphins Tender Two Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Dolphins announced Wednesday that they have tendered two exclusive rights free agents, LB Cameron Goode and OT Kion Smith.

Goode, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of California in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,773,256 that included a signing bonus of $113,256.

In 2024, Goode appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded one total tackle.

Smith, 26, went undrafted out of Fayetteville State back in 2021.

He caught on with the Falcons but did not make the 53-man roster. Smith then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad and has signed two futures deals with Miami, eventually being elevated to the active roster.

In 2023, Smith appeared in nine games for the Dolphins as a backup offensive tackle.