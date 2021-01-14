Dolphins To Interview Six Candidates For Offensive Coordinator Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the list of candidates for the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator position includes Dolphins RBs coach Eric Studesville, Dolphins QBs coach George Godsey, Clemson OC Tony Elliott, Chargers QBs coach Pep Hamilton, 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel and Steelers QBs coach Matt Canada.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN confirms the candidate pool and mentions that these coaches are expected to interview for Miami’s vacant offensive coordinator job. Wolfe adds that interviews have begun this week and are ongoing.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are believed to be taking a hard look at Canada, who consulted with Miami last year.

Canada, 48, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana back in 1994. From there, Canada worked for a number of universities including Butler, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, N.C. State, Pittsburgh and LSU.

Maryland hired Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2018 and he was later promoted to interim head coach after D.J. Durkin was put on administrative leave.

The Steelers hired Canada as their QBs coach last year.

Hamilton, 46, began his coaching career as the QBs coach at Howard back in 1997. He spent five years at Howard and worked his way to offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach.

Hamilton had stints with the 49ers and Bears before he was hired by Jim Harbaugh as Stanford’s quarterbacks coach for the 2006 season. From there, he spent three years with the Colts as their offensive coordinator before being replaced after the 2015 season.

He had was the assistant head coach/QBs coach for the Browns in 2016 and returned to Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2017.

Hamilton was the head coach and general manager for the XFL’s DC Defenders and later accepted the QBs coaching job with the Chargers last year.

McDaniel, 37, began his coaching career as an intern with the Broncos in 2005. He’s worked as an assistant with the Texans, Washington, Browns and Falcons before joining the 49ers in 2017 as their run-game coordinator.