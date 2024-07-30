Dolphins Tried Out Eight Players Including WR Willie Snead

The Miami Dolphins hosted a group of notable free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Snead, 31, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and had a brief stint with the Panthers before joining the 49ers.

In 2023, Snead appeared in four games for the 49ers and caught two passes for 14 yards.

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,458,676 rookie contract including a $2,717,220 signing bonus with Cleveland.

Williams signed on with the Eagles last year only to be released at the start of the season. He wound up sitting out the entire 2023 season.

For his career, Williams has appeared in 39 games for the Browns and recorded 99 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and 12 pass defenses.