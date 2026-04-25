Dolphins Signing Wisconsin OLB Mason Reiger

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are signing former Wisconsin OLB Mason Reiger as an undrafted free agent.

Reiger, 23, started his career at Louisville and spent five seasons there, though injuries limited him significantly. He transferred to Wisconsin for his final season and started 11 games.

During his six-year college career, Reiger recorded 82 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and four pass deflections in 45 games with 11 starts.