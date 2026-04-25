Dolphins Signing Iowa QB Mark Gronowski

According to Matt Zenitz, the Dolphins are signing former Iowa QB Mark Gronowski as an undrafted free agent.

Gronowski, 24, started his career at South Dakota State, transferred to Iowa for a season and ended up redshirting, then returned to South Dakota State. He started three seasons, sandwiching a first-team all-conference selection around two second-team selections.

Gronowski returned to Iowa for the 2025 season as the starting quarterback.

In 2025, Gronowski started 13 games and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 130 carries for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns.