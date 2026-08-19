Per the wire, the Dolphins tried out six players on Wednesday, including QB Kyron Drones.

The following is a full list of players trying out for the team:

LB Stephen Dix QB Kyron Drones LB Antonio Grier WR AT Perry WR Brenden Rice QB Chandler Rogers

Drones, 22, is from Pearland, Texas, and started his career at Baylor. After playing sparingly for two seasons, he transferred to Virginia Tech and won the starting job.

He went undrafted in 2026 and signed with the Packers but was later released.

During his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Drones appeared in 34 games with 32 starts and completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,566 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions, while adding 434 carries for 1,798 yards and another 20 touchdowns.