Dolphins Trying Out Veteran OLB Aaron Lynch At Rookie Minicamp

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are hosting free-agent OLB Aaron Lynch at their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Lynch, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.418 million contract before signing a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2018 season.

He re-signed with Chicago on another one-year deal for the 2019 season and was used as a rotational edge rusher before agreeing to a contract with the Jaguars in 2020. He retired in August 2020 but returned after a couple of months. His contract with Jacksonville officially expired in March 2021 and he’s been a free agent ever since.

In 2020, Lynch appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense.