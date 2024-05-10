Dolphins Trying Out Veteran OLB Aaron Lynch At Rookie Minicamp

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are hosting free-agent OLB Aaron Lynch at their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
Lynch, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.418 million contract before signing a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2018 season.
He re-signed with Chicago on another one-year deal for the 2019 season and was used as a rotational edge rusher before agreeing to a contract with the Jaguars in 2020. He retired in August 2020 but returned after a couple of months. His contract with Jacksonville officially expired in March 2021 and he’s been a free agent ever since.
In 2020, Lynch appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!