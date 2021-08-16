Dolphins Waive TE Carson Meier, Sign WR Khalil McClain

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed WR Khalil McClain and waived TE Carson Meier.

Meier, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville waived Meier coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. He was eventually called up in December and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season.

The Dolphins signed Meier to a contract in July.

In 2019, Meier was active for one game, but didn’t catch a pass.