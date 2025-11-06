Dolphins Waive TE Tanner Conner

The Miami Dolphins announced they waived TE Tanner Conner on Thursday.

Roster Move | We have waived TE Tanner Conner. pic.twitter.com/99JFSTR7zV — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2025

Conner, 27, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Idaho State. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts in 2023 and bounced on and off their practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal in 2024 and wound up cracking their active roster.

In 2025, Conner has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 91 yards (10.1 YPC).