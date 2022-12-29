Dolphins Worked Out Four Offensive Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins brought in four free agents for workouts on Thursday including QB Kyle Lauletta.

The full list of players includes:

Lauletta, 27, was selected in the fourth round by the Giants out of Richmond in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3,167,700 with the Giants but was waived coming out of the preseason in his second year.

The Eagles signed Lauletta to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season. However, Philadelphia later waived him in August and he then signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta released Lauletta a few weeks later and he caught on with the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021 but waived him coming out of the preseason. Lauletta later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad and signed with the Browns in December of last year.

In 2018, Lauletta appeared in two games for the Giants and completed 0-5 pass attempts with an interception.