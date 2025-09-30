Dolphins Worked Out Three Linebackers

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins tried out LB Amari Burney, LB Amari Gainer and LB Caleb Johnson on Tuesday.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

The Bears waived Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He spent the next two seasons in Jacksonville.

The Falcons signed Johnson to a contract in May but let him go in August.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded nine tackles.