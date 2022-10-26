Dolphins Worked Out Three Offensive Tackles

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins brought in three offensive tackles for workouts on Wednesday including Garrett McGhin, Austen Pleasants, and Grant Hermanns.

Of this group, Miami signed Hermanns to their practice squad.

Pleasants, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Pleasants coming out of the preseason and he was later added to their practice squad.

The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract in 2021 before cutting him loose at the start of the regular season. He caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad. Carolina cut him loose during training camp.

In 2021, Pleasants appeared in one game for the Panthers.