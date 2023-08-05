Dolphins Working Out DT Marvin Wilson

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins are working out DT Marvin Wilson on Saturday.

Wilson, 24, signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 out of Florida State but was waived coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Eagles practice squad in September of 2021.

He bounced on and off the team’s active roster until Philadelphia recently decided to waive him back in April.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded four tackles.

