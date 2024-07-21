Dolphins Working Out OLB Emmanuel Ogbah On Monday

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins will host OLB Emmanuel Ogbah for a workout on Monday.

Ogbah played for the Dolphins for the past few years but was allowed to leave in free agency this past offseason and has remained unsigned.

However, the retirement of OLB Shaquil Barrett has left the Dolphins shorthanded at edge rusher and perhaps changed the situation.

Ogbah, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.

Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 before re-signing with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract that included $32 million guaranteed. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to earn a base salary of $14,925,000 in 2024 when Miami released him.

In 2023, Ogbah appeared in 15 games and recorded 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

