Dolphins ‘Fully Planning To Move Forward’ With WR Tyreek Hill

Per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they are “fully planning to move forward” with WR Tyreek Hill in 2025.

Hill ended the season saying he wanted out of Miami but retracted that statement once he was out of the heat of the moment. He has since taken full accountability for his comments after the final game of the season and committed himself to Miami.

Still, there had been rumblings that Hill could be on the move as the team did not guarantee him that he wouldn’t be moved. McDaniel put those rumors to rest after committing themselves to Hill for 2025.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.