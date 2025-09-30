Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has Multiple Torn Ligaments In Dislocated Knee Including A Torn ACL

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has torn multiple ligaments in his dislocated knee, including his ACL.

Rapoport adds Hill is having surgery today, but it’s possible he will need additional surgeries. He also mentions there’s no guarantee the star wideout will be ready for the 2026 season.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught 15 passes on 23 targets for 198 yards and one touchdown.