Drake London’s Knee Injury Not Believed To Be Serious, Could Still Miss Time

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Falcons WR Drake London’s knee injury is not believed to be overly serious.

London is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss, if any.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that he could miss time with this knee injury.

London, 24, was a three-year starter at USC. He was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

London signed a four-year, $21,534,467 contract that includes a $12,841,430. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $16.817 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Entering today’s game, London has appeared in eight games for the Falcons and caught 53 passes for 691 yards and six touchdowns.