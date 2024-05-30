Drew Brees Seriously Considered Unretiring In 2021

Back in 2021, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Drew Brees out of retirement to continue playing. When asked if he thought about unretiring at the time, Breese responded on Thursday that it was under serious consideration: “Very. I’ll just leave it at that,” per Nick Underhill.

Brees added that if his throwing arm was still strong, he would’ve played for “three more years,” per Underhill.

Brees retired following the 2020 season before joining NBC, but New Orleans approached him, Josh McCown, and Philip Rivers following the injury to Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian out with COVID-19. However, Brees opted to stay retired.

In May of 2022, Brees left the door open to possibly returning to the NFL after leaving NBC Sports but nothing came from the situation. He later joined Purdue as an interim assistant coach in December 2022.

Brees, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2001. After five years with the Chargers, Brees signed on with the Saints as a free agent in 2006.

Brees has spent the past 12 seasons in New Orleans. He agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints in 2020.

For his career, Brees threw for 80,358 yards while completing 67.7 percent of his passes to go along with 571 touchdowns and 243 interceptions over the course of 20 seasons and 287 games. He was a 13-time Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro in 2006.